Fighting Child Abuse

there were more than four thousand substantiated reports of child and student abuse in the commonwealth last year. that's up from about three thousand reports in 2014.

One local group is being recognized for its efforts in preventing child abuse and neglect cases.

((crystal))nick and candice, the state department of human services awarded about 900 thousand dollars to organizations fighting to prevent child abuse and neglect cases.the jim thorpe area school district is one of the recipients of the childrens trust fund award.

((crystal))the carbon county right from the start program offers parenting skills training and support to families in need.

Administrators say being a good parent means knowing when to ask for help.

((eva lynn kuehner, supervisor, carbon county right from the start)) "often times abuse comes out of frustration and not knowing where to turn and what to do" for the last 13 years, the team has tried to prevent child abuse and neglect in the county.

And this year, the state department of human services recognized their efforts with a 150 thousand dollar grant to continue supporting parents and their children.the jim thorpe area school district administers the grant.the nonprofit organization helps any parent with kids through pre-k.one way it assists families is by sending parent educators to homes.

((kuehner))"they are they to teach the parents how to help their chidlren with learning..

Help their children achieve the highest levels they can"they also host parent and child sessions in this room.educators teach parents what to expect of their children at certain ages and conducting developmetal screenings."administrators say the program is having a positive impact on child abuse and neglect cases in the county"((kuehner))"we have documented evidence that the incidence of child abuse in carbon count has lowered since the institrution of the progtram."and educators are hoping that with continued support from the community and the commonwealth, they can eradicate cases of abuse in the county completely."every day there is little victories...very rewarding thing to be able to guide and facilitiate there growth as a family" ((crystal))the money from the children's trust fund award is funded through surcharges on all marriage and divorce applications filed in the commonwealth.in the control center crystal cranmor eyewitness nwes.

