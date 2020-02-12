Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

The film reaches the big screen this summer on July 24.

The comedy-drama, which is set in the 20th century, is the 10th film from Anderson.

It is also the Oscar-nominated director's first flick since 2018's 'Isle of Dogs.'

'Dispatch' revolves around a 'New Yorker'-inspired American newspaper in a fictional city in France.

The screenplay was co-written by Anderson and 'Rushmore' star Jason Schwartzman.

'Dispatch' features an all-star cast including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro and Timothee Chalamet.

Also appearing are Adrien Brody, Lea Seydoux, Elisabeth Moss and Jeffrey Wright.