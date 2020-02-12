Global  

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer The film reaches the big screen this summer on July 24.

The comedy-drama, which is set in the 20th century, is the 10th film from Anderson.

It is also the Oscar-nominated director's first flick since 2018's 'Isle of Dogs.'

'Dispatch' revolves around a 'New Yorker'-inspired American newspaper in a fictional city in France.

The screenplay was co-written by Anderson and 'Rushmore' star Jason Schwartzman.

'Dispatch' features an all-star cast including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro and Timothee Chalamet.

Also appearing are Adrien Brody, Lea Seydoux, Elisabeth Moss and Jeffrey Wright.
