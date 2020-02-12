Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer The film reaches the big screen
this summer on July 24.
The comedy-drama, which is
set in the 20th century, is the
10th film from Anderson.
It is also the Oscar-nominated director's
first flick since 2018's 'Isle of Dogs.'
'Dispatch' revolves around a
'New Yorker'-inspired American
newspaper in a fictional city in France.
The screenplay was co-written by Anderson
and 'Rushmore' star Jason Schwartzman.
'Dispatch' features an all-star cast including
Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand,
Benicio del Toro and Timothee Chalamet.
Also appearing are Adrien Brody, Lea Seydoux,
Elisabeth Moss and Jeffrey Wright.