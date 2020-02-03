try it before you buy it

Global  

Dynamic virtual viewer on tv.

It's pretty impressive and the infomercial just cracks me up ..

You'll see why.

)) sot ((infomercial: :36 oh snap ... this is pretty freaking cool 1:09 dynamic virtual viewer is the most cool way to play video games they will never be the same )) see what i mean ... this thing promises the world ... but does it deleiver.

Let's find out sot clip 1 7: 31 ((i am going to look awesome i just know it )) awesome is one word for it ... sot clip 1 8:29 (( do i look as stupid as the people on the commercial )) i'll answer that ... i do ... and even worse ... the dynamic virtual viewer jurassic app just has some valassa raptors running around.

Nothing else.

And it's really bad three d ...... but let's let someone else give it a whirl ..

The very folks who asked me to try it.

Sot clip 2 00:02 ((ok ..

So we are here at marcel's house ... and full disclosure ..

They know we are coming ..

It is not a surprise.

)) knock knock outcue: sot clip 2 00:13 ((marcel: who are you??

Michelle: laughing ... come on now... )) we get things started with marcel on a virtual rollercoaster... sot clip 2 3:02 ((alright yeah )) and as you can see it's got him looking everywhere sot 3:13 ((i can see the people behind me ..

If there were people behind me ... michelle - i mean is it fun ..

I mean it's cool)) not a ringing endorsement.

But maybe the kids like it.

Zach puts it on ... and trys the virtual reality game the wall sot clip 3 3:01 ( is it asking you to do something ... is it asking you to grab stuff ... it looks like it.

)) this went on for what felt like an eternity ..

And mind you the directions say to remain seated while wearing the dynamic virtual viewer ..

So we clearly aren't doing this right.

Sot clip 3 3;46 ((it's not doing nothing )) josh also wanted to give it a try...and it was going ok until sot clip 7 :45 ((ding ... bob texted you -- with the weather he expects to be home tonight ..

.laughing )) yep -- got a text ... one of the downsides of using your phone for virtual reality.

Needless to say -- none of us were loving this.

And for kicks ... we tried comparing it to an old school view master.

Sot clip 5 1:16 ((which dino is better -- this one ... definitely -- looks more relaistic ..laughs dude check it out ... oh yeah that's awhole lot better ..

That's funny )) on cam the dynamic virtual viewer is 30 bucks online ... we bought ours on amazon.

And remember ..

If there's something you want me to try before you buy ..

Send me a note on facebook.

I'm mm " jess scott: scott:thanks for being with us on this tuesday morning.

We have some pockets



