plays of the weekkkkk

And after seven days filled with thrilling victories...and crushing defeats...what you're about to witness...is the best of the best from the week that was!

Your 12 sports playss of the week!

We start at 5.forks football versus cazenovia...in the state regionals on saturday.

And how about the blue devils d-line!first it's brandin paul-hay-mus picking off a pass.then...later in the game...ryan air-ets joins the party!snagging an interception of his own!two is certainly better than one.as forks rolls to the state semis.

Number 4...from friday night's class a state regional...u-e taking on whitesboro.

And...check...out... this...sensational...one- handed...diving grab...by the warriors pat galer.as whitesboro ends the tigers great season...45-18.

And in the 3 spot...from saturday's 58th annual cortaca jug!cortland qb brett sah-gah- la...looking towards the endzone!and jon mannix...climbing the ladder...to make the unbelievable catch.getting one foot in bounds...for the touchdown.cortaca jug belongs to the red dragons for the 7th year in a row.

Better brace yourself cause number 2 is a doozy.class d state regionals...sidney versus aw-non-dah-ga.warriors down 6...when they pull off the hook 'n' ladder!darren smith to alex hoskins who flips it to dawson backus...down the sideline for the house call!that tied the game at 36...then backus scored again in overtime...to keep the sidney magic alive into the state semis.

And in this week's top spot..a three for one!

Starting with chenango forks girls soccer...first state title in school history!

Winning 2-1 over westhill on sunday...finishing the season a perfect 23-and-oh...allowing just four goals total...the entire year!also on sunday...a dynasty is born...whitney point...wins its 3rd consecutive state title...4- 1...over cazenovia.and last but not least...suny broome women's soccer...crowned njc-double-a national champions on sunday...shutting out erie, 3-zip.such a sweet sunday for southern tier sports.congratulations to all 3 teams. and there you