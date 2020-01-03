VIDEO: Cheerio! Lehigh's Marching 97 to head across the pond

>>>rob vaughn: lehigh university was paid a visit today by someone who came all the way across the pond to ask their marching band a question.

When the marching 97 first heard about this, they thought it was a joke.

But now they're on their way to merry old london.

Here's joy howe.

>>>reporter the marching 97 of lehigh university has provided the heartbeat of school spirit for 110 years.

>>> josef dolde, lehigh university's marching 97 freshman manager 22.14.54 i remember having the band crash into my lecture hall...<<<butt together>>i was like 'wow, this is where i want to go, this is who i want to be with."

22.15.07 >>>al neumeyer, director of the marching 97 they're just really into this band, they love this band 23.06.06 >>>reporter and now, this renowned, completely-student run band...is about to march right on over, to london.

>>>catherine longworth, lord mayor, city of westminster 23.12.04 brilliant!

>>>reporter monday afternoon, at lehigh university, the marching 97 was formally asked to perform in the 2018 london new years day parade.

It's about double the size of the macy's thanksgiving day parade, attracts about 2/3 of a million street viewers, with another 220 million watching around the world.

>>>reporter being there, is a privilege.

>>>rob hillman, class of '17, marching 97 manager 22.47.50 there is no application process.

They hear about you somehow, they do the research and they pick who they want to come.

22.48.02 >>>reporter the lord mayor says, she not only thought they were extremely talented, she liked their hats.

>>>catherine longworth, lord mayor, city of westminster "it looks as though they do scrub up well, so that's all right 23.10.59 >>>reporter the band?

They're ready to march..now all that's left, is to get there.

>>>al neumeyer.

Director of the marching 97 we are very excited about it, and if anybody is out there watching, we are looking for sponsors!

23.03.15>>>reporter at lehigh university, joy howe, 69 news.