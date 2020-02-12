Donna Brazille reflects on presidential campaign at Hollins

Stilling wrapping their head around the presidential election - especially the democrats who are trying to figure out how to move forward.

Thanks for joining us first at ten.

I'm becky freemal.i'm travell eiland.

The interim democratic national committee chairwoman spoke at hollins university - giving her take on the election.

Wfxr's paris holmes is live at hollins paris what did donna brazille have to say?

More than 300 people filled the auditorium here at the strategist spoke for about 40 minutes then opened it up for a q and athe speech was a wrap up of her feelings about the recent presidential campaign which she called dirty.

Referring mostly to being hacked---several of her emails were released during the wiki leaks scandal, she spoke about instances of voter suppression that she and her organization is still fighting are fighting in court.but her strongest disappoint was not getting the first women president elected saying the clinton was villianized in the press.many in the audience shared her disappointment but after listening to her speech say they are very hopeful for future.

Don't let this election get you down find something good.

Find that good and praise it.

And say next time we'll do better because were gonna work harder and learn from what mistakes we madejessica hinds- hollins university senior "after last weeks election and the results i was expecting it to be more down but she was actually very uplifting and have me some more encouragement to go out there be more active politically in my community as a feminist.".

Donna brazille current serves as the interim democratic chair.

She did mention that she will be stepping down from that position.

In blacksburg -