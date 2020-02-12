Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

The complimentary workshops are designed for people who are turning 65 and are new to Medicare.

All classes are at 5:30 p.m.

With the first one on Tuesday at Smullin Health Education Center in Medford.

The next class will be on Thursday at the Ashland Public Library.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

Their hose training.

Ughout the rogue valley.

They will go over medicare parts a and b.

You can also explore options with medicare advange plans and medicare supplements.

Medicare is not being de-funded in the next budget -- but could get some major funding cuts.

We spoke with one of the investment advisors about what people should bring with them to the workshop.

"having a trusted a companion or friend or a loved one that is involved in your finances or your health insurance needs is recommended."

The first workshop is tomorrow night at the smullin health education center in medford.

It starts at 5:30.

There were will also be workshops




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.