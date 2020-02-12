Futurity First hosts 'Medicare 101' workshops this month

Their hose training.
Ughout the rogue valley.
They will go over medicare parts a and b.
You can also explore options with medicare advange plans and medicare supplements.
Medicare is not being de-funded in the next budget -- but could get some major funding cuts.
We spoke with one of the investment advisors about what people should bring with them to the workshop.
"having a trusted a companion or friend or a loved one that is involved in your finances or your health insurance needs is recommended."
The first workshop is tomorrow night at the smullin health education center in medford.
It starts at 5:30.
There were will also be workshops