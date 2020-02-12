Sandra Bullock's kids get list of pre-approved colleges 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published Sandra Bullock's kids get list of pre-approved colleges Sandra Bullock's kids will only be allowed to try out for three pre-approved colleges, as she wants it to be in a neighbourhood she will buy in. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Sandra Bullock's kids get list of pre-approved colleges #SandraBullock https://t.co/taYjrO89HK 1 hour ago Kingsley success Sandra Bullock’s kids get list of pre-approved colleges February 12, 2020 https://t.co/uXWZOftssR 8 hours ago Khalil Dryer RT @JustJared: Sandra Bullock has a list of pre-approved colleges that her kids can attend https://t.co/0h8arazayV 17 hours ago JustJared.com Sandra Bullock has a list of pre-approved colleges that her kids can attend https://t.co/0h8arazayV 17 hours ago