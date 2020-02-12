Coats for Kids Drive

Begin the effort once again to keep kids warm this winter.

It's hard to believe some children go to school without jackets during some of the coldest months of the year.

Fortunately... there are people that want to help.

Please help me welcome the superintendent for central unified school district... mark g.

Sutton... and yvonne sanchez, the chairperson for coats for kids and vice president of the foundation for the central schools.

Granville homes provides more than 750 coats for central unified students on november 15 central unified students will have access to more than 750 coats thanks to the generous support of granville homes through its partnership with the foundation for central schools.

The new coats will be delivered to 22 school sites on tuesday, november 15.

Granville homes has been supporting the coats for kids program for over a decade.

This year, central unified received over $24,000 from granville's home of hope fundraiser, the majority of which funds coats for kids and the upcoming annual holiday joy canned food drive that provides food to over 350 central unified and community families.