Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coats for Kids Drive

Coats for Kids Drive

Video Credit: KSEE - Published < > Embed
Coats for Kids Drive

Coats for Kids Drive

We chat with Superintendent for Central Unified School District Mark Sutton and The Chairperson for Coats for Kids Yvonne Sanchez
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coats for Kids Drive

Begin the effort once again to keep kids warm this winter.

It's hard to believe some children go to school without jackets during some of the coldest months of the year.

Fortunately... there are people that want to help.

Please help me welcome the superintendent for central unified school district... mark g.

Sutton... and yvonne sanchez, the chairperson for coats for kids and vice president of the foundation for the central schools.

Granville homes provides more than 750 coats for central unified students on november 15 central unified students will have access to more than 750 coats thanks to the generous support of granville homes through its partnership with the foundation for central schools.

The new coats will be delivered to 22 school sites on tuesday, november 15.

Granville homes has been supporting the coats for kids program for over a decade.

This year, central unified received over $24,000 from granville's home of hope fundraiser, the majority of which funds coats for kids and the upcoming annual holiday joy canned food drive that provides food to over 350 central unified and community families.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nicole90519654

Nicole @ABQschools @KOB4 @koat7news @krqe @KKOBradio @ABQJournal come on. its going to snow all afternoon most the kids at… https://t.co/ur5wVQP4No 1 day ago

DEStateChamber

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce #membernews: Georgetown kids donate 244 coats to Catholic Charities Warm Up Winter drive. https://t.co/yQjemOrQsj… https://t.co/qTGHG5XIyd 5 days ago

SullySupervisor

Sully Supervisor Kathy L. Smith RT @fairfaxHHS: 📢.@FairfaxCSB Youth and Family Outpatient staff are holding a coat drive to benefit CSB clients and the community. Bring n… 5 days ago

RollinsParkApts

Rollins Park Apts There's still time to help RCPD spread some warmth this winter with their Coats for Kids Drive. 🧥 ❄️ https://t.co/ABgkyKyi3u 5 days ago

fairfaxHHS

Fairfax County Health/Human Services 📢.@FairfaxCSB Youth and Family Outpatient staff are holding a coat drive to benefit CSB clients and the community.… https://t.co/n5o8Rn1cDu 5 days ago

ITUAbsorbTech

ITU AbsorbTech Wow, over 6,800 coats washed! We are proud to announce a record year laundering coats for @fox6now Coats for Kids d… https://t.co/oBsR7vDqA5 6 days ago

myunitedway

United Way ACR Thank you to Ismaili Council for Edmonton for doing a Coats for Kids and Families donation drive and dropping off t… https://t.co/x7BYVpcM1H 1 week ago

OperationWarm

Operation Warm RT @MountainAmerica: We’d like to express our sincere appreciation to those who joined @MountainAmerica and helped to put on the @Operation… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas Drive for Kids [Video]Christmas Drive for Kids

The Biloxi Fire Department teams up with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services this holiday season. All nine fire stations are now drop-off locations for the DHS Christmas Gift Drive..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Coats for Kids kicks off in Redding [Video]Coats for Kids kicks off in Redding

Coats for Kids kicks off in Redding

Credit: KRCRPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.