Johnson City Police Department wins grant for K9 program

Some help from the public, the johnson city police department got some help for its four-legged officers today.

Aftermath services, a national crime scene cleanup company, awarded jcpd with a 500 dollar grant as a result of its annual k-9 contest.

J-c came in third in the online voting competition after the department appealed to the community on its facebook page.

The money will go to support cruz, a 4 year-old dutch shepherd, seen here, and anouk, a 1 year-old german shepherd who works overnights.

Officer nick crandall is cruz' s partner.

&lt;officer nick crandall says, "it's a big benefit for us.

Obviously, the more money we have for equipment, the better.

A lot of k-9 equipment is very expensive, so every little bit we can get helps."> jim ehmke says: crandall says the money will go toward buying leashes, collars, first aid kits, toys, rewards and training equipment such as bite suits and sleeves.

