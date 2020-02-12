Johnson City Police Department wins grant for K9 program

Some help from the public, the johnson city police department got some help for its four-legged officers today.

Aftermath services, a national crime scene cleanup company, awarded jcpd with a 500 dollar grant as a result of its annual k-9 contest.

J-c came in third in the online voting competition after the department appealed to the community on its facebook page.

The money will go to support cruz, a 4 year-old dutch shepherd, seen here, and anouk, a 1 year-old german shepherd who works overnights.

Officer nick crandall is cruz' s partner.

Officer nick crandall says, "it's a big benefit for us.

Obviously, the more money we have for equipment, the better.

Obviously, the more money we have for equipment, the better.

A lot of k-9 equipment is very expensive, so every little bit we can get helps." crandall says the money will go toward buying leashes, collars, first aid kits, toys, rewards and training equipment such as bite suits and sleeves.

