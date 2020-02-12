Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Video Credit: KOZL - Published < > Embed
Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Not maintaining a steady weight could lead to serious health problems in some women.

And more people than ever before are suffering from high blood pressure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

New analysis of global data shows the number of people with high blood pressure has nearly doubled worldwide since 1975 to more than $1.1 billion.

Levels are rising significantly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Men have higher blood pressure than women in most regions around the world.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

alleegalloway_

allee RT @WKYT: A bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky passed its first hurdle today. Should it be legal? https://… 17 minutes ago

LizaDLNutrition

LizaDLivingstone Kefir vs. yogurt: Benefits, nutrition, and more - Medical News Today https://t.co/k9q2YX6Izi #nutrition #health #gut 21 minutes ago

jamcbride

Jon McBride RT @chrissyfarr: I did not know about this until today. Apparently nine healthcare systems are contributing patient data to Epic's "Cosmos"… 23 minutes ago

SkyePerryman

Skye Perryman RT @ACOGAction: Today, @WaysMeansCmte is considering H.R. 5826, which would protect patients from surprise medical bills and improve women’… 27 minutes ago

AmyTanMD

Dr. Amy Tan 🇨🇦 RT @PallMedON: Statement from @OntariosDoctors "Today, let us come together and embrace our own who are suffering: Dr. Kagan and her fami… 36 minutes ago

ErosSowinski

Eros RT @hyperig_pl100: Medical News Today: How childhood viral infections may later drive multiple sclerosis https://t.co/ECMfegsoSP #medicalne… 45 minutes ago

anussbaum1

Alex Nussbaum I had another “Oh, we’re not covering oil markets anymore” moment today: “The Burlington County medical examiner i… https://t.co/31Yc0zo6O8 46 minutes ago

hyperig_pl100

Achieve Immune Balance w/ Hyperimmune Egg Medical News Today: How childhood viral infections may later drive multiple sclerosis https://t.co/ECMfegsoSP… https://t.co/i5oUezjwOf 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 17, 2016 [Video]Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 17, 2016

What's the best way to treat a sprained ankle. And researchers have promising news about cancer treatment.

Credit: KOZLPublished

Today's Top Medical News - November 8, 2016 [Video]Today's Top Medical News - November 8, 2016

Can low levels of Vitamin D increase your risk of bladder cancer? And new data on childhood cancer survivors.

Credit: KOLRPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.