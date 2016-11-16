Bridge Street: Host Chat 11/16/16

This is "bridge street."

?syracuse skyline?

>> sistina: good wednesday morning everybody.

I'm sistina giordano, sitting alongside tenesha murphy.

How are you?

>> tenesha: i'm good.

>> sistina: rocking out this morning?

>> tenesha: i love this song.

>> sistina: woe should filmwe.

You really do great.

>> tenesha: two pups.

>> lola and miguel, was that a brides made?

Bridesmaid?

>> tenesha: how cute is this!

>> sistina: they're walking and barking.

She's like get this thing off my head.

>> tenesha: congratulations to the happy custom.

>> sistina: they were so cute, so well based yesterday.

>> tenesha: they were.

I think that's awesome for the dogs, little event for them.

>> sistina: lights on the lake, everyone loves that event, i'm sure it was great to be out there.

>> tenesha: it officially kicks off tonight.

You can take your cars out.

I saw the commercial.

>> sistina: do you turn it on in the car?

>> tenesha: no.

>> sistina: okay.

All right.

So all right moving on.

>> tenesha: it is national fast food day.

Something i do eat in the car, fast food.

>> sistina: i try i not to.

I don't like the crusms but -- >> tenesha: it's you have to get the app to get the free things.

Bogging down the phone.

>> sistina: friends at mcdonald's, you can download the deals, free hash browns with breakfast.

If you haven't gotten your breakfast today, and they have all day breakfast.

You can get breakfast at 5:00 if you want to.

Sonic, you can get a free medium slushie, if you download the app.

>> tenesha: subway, you get a free six inch sub, but you got to download the app.

I'm missing it on my cards.

If you have room on your phone -- >> sistina: download the app!

There's an app for that!

Texas right.

>> sistina: anyway okay.

We talked yesterday about duane the rock johnson.

>> tenesha: sexiest man alive.

>> sistina: there are cab drivers in new york, speaking of sexiest men alive, they put out their own calendar.

Where are they?

>> tenesha: they look like taxicab drivers.

He drove me one time before when i was in the city!

>> sistina: what is that?

>> tenesha: i mean -- >> sistina: that's a little weird.

Okay.

>> tenesha: this guy left his shirt on.

There are a couple -- >> sistina: oh my god, that's in the even proper for morning television!

Change it.

>> tenesha: i get it.

What happened was a cab driver and his wife decided to do this in 2012.

It's growing.

The cabb cabbies want to partic.

>> sistina: go to nonprofit university settlement, america's oldest settlement house, it serves immigrant individuals.

It does go to a good cause.

I don't know what you would do with that calendar.

Buying one for you!

>> tenesha: don't you have a party where you would give a gag give gift?

That would be a good gag gift!

>> sistina: put that on the list.

New york city cabbie calendar.

Cabbie everyone!

>> tenesha: i show you one person who probably wouldn't make that list, tony romo, he's a little too buff for had a calendar.

>> sistina: maybe not buff enough!

>> tenesha: for councilmembers.

Can you believe that?

I love talking about the sports, zack prescott is their new quarterback.

Tony romo has been out and hurt.

Now he's healthy and cowboys have gone 8 and 1 with prescott.

They are going like, should we have prescott?

Romo is kind of like a second string.

>> sistina: i don't like the cowboys and don't like tony romo, i'm like this is fine.

Tom brady, he replaced, quarterback nobody really knew.

>> tenesha: but prescott is a rookie, his rookie year, from mississippi state university.

He is 8 and 1.

The best record in the nfl.

When was the last time the cowboys were even relevant?

They were great when i was a child, i loved them, dion sanders, i loved dion sanders.

>> sistina: wasn't it in the '90s?

Can anybody help me here?

Everybody is looking at me like i'm crazy.

>> tenesha: if it ain't broke don't fix it.

You are 8 and 1 with this rooki- >> sistina: you always have to be on your game.

There's's somebody younger, there's always somebody better.

>> tenesha: you think in our industry?

>> sistina: in everything 10 shah.

Be tenesha.

Really i think you have to be careful, you know what i mean?

>> tenesha: right.

>> sistina: it su sucks, he gt hurt.

>> tenesha: what is that dan bernardi -- any given sunday.

Yes.

This is what reminds me of, any given sunday.

>>