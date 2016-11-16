MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 1) - November 16, 2016

>> from alarm systems to landscaping, keeping your home safe.

We'll talk about it just ahead.

And, records and turntables are hip again.

Plus, a group of pushy moms unite.

Midmorning starts right now.

Every 18 seconds, a burglary takes place in the united states.

That's why it's crucial to make sure your home isn't an easy target.

There are some common-sense steps people can take... lock your doors and windows, trim your shrubs, and keep the outside lights on at night.

As wcbi's jory tally shows us, you can't stop a burglar, but you can stop them from having easy access into your home.

They're simple rules, but many people forget to follow them or think they live an area where break-ins don't happen.

"one is too many.

One burglar or one of any kind of incident is too many.

What we're doing is right now, we made some adjustment to our personnel, and we're doing what we can to combat crime as we promise we always will."

As the holidays approach, so do more break-ins.

"we don't want to alar people, but over the holidays, i mean there's always some home burglaries, and property crimes, somebody stealing bikes, and going in and getting things from the garage and those type of things."

A jump in home burglaries is putting alarm companies on overtime.

"everybody is aware of th increase in break-ins, and of those, some of those have been existing customers of ours.

What we have found is a lot of people get a little bit lax in using what they've purchased."

One goal of alarm systems is to make robbers feel the most uncomfortable as possible while they're trying to intrude on someone's property.

"if somebody decides they'r going to come in your home, they're still going to come in, but the key item at that point is how fast do i have help coming?

How long are they going to stay in my home before there's somebody here to help, or to run them off, or for them to be encouraged to leave by a loud siren, which draws attention to the homes."

Break-ins can happen at any urhour, but over half a break-ins happen during the day.

"even though it's daytime, yo know, just get in the habit of locking your door.

If somebody comes to the door, they'll ring the doorbell, but if you're back there doing something and then all of a sudden, they're in your house, then you've got a problem, so you need to be smart about your what you're doing."

Law enforcement advise that i you're going out of town, have someone check your mail and grab your newspapers because letting them pile up is a sign that no one is home.

The oktibbeha county sheriff's department has a homecheck program which allows deputies to check on resident's homes who are going to be out of town for 7 to 10 days... many homeowners are enhancing the security of their homes - by changing the look of their lawns.

It's called 'defensive gardening.'

Chris martinez shows us how it works.

Marian goldsmith relandscaped her front lawn with two thoughts in mind... "it was securit and safety!"

This was marian's home before.

Overgrown trees provided hiding spots near the front door.

That was the first change made by defensive gardening expert marilee kuhlmann.

"no one coul hide down in here&and you can see them if they were."

Defensive gardening uses landscaping to help keep intruders away from your home.

Kuhlman says a house is less appealing if the bad guys have nowhere to hide... "it's like, whic one of these houses on this street am i gonna choose& it's gonna be the one that gives you the most coverage to get into the house."

"this woul definitely deter people..."

Tim phillips at the los angeles county botanical garden says plants and trees can also be used to create natural barriers.

From dense plants - like myrtus... "you're not goin to make your way through this!"

To thorny trees and bushes... "these thorns quite formidable!"

He says clustering prickly plants together - like cacti or rose bushes... could help keep intruders from getting close to a home's windows or doors.

"they're no gonna go through this - dogs, cats, nothing's gonna walk through this."

At marian's home - the new landscaping makes it easier to spot anyone outside... "by trimming al the azaleas that were in front of the house it cleared the way so you could see the house more... every time i drive in, i'm happy!"

Happy with her new yard's beauty... and the peace of mind that comes with it.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles.

Delta airlines is giving us a peek inside its brand new baggage tracking system.

The technology is now operational at more than 60 airports with the goal of hitting 84 more across the u-s in the coming weeks.

Kris van cleave followed the bags and has more on one of the airports with the new technology.

What's inside this bag tag could change the airline industry and help guarantee your bag doesn't get lost.

Delta is the first u-s carrier to replace traditional paper bag tags with a radio frequency identification or r- f-i-d chip& the new 50 million dollar system now allows nearly real time tracking of every checked bag.

We are changing the game with bag handling performance.

Bill lentsch is a delta senior vice president.

We believe this is already having a 5 to 10 percent reduction on the number of mishandled bags that we have in our system kvc: why can't the old bag tags do this?

Why do you need this chip to track a luggage?

B: because the old bag tags require that someone be scanning or some device be scanning directly onto the barcode to read the barcode.

In this particular technology it emits a radio frequency that can be picked up at various locations at various angles so it doesn't require a real direct scanning of the barcode.

Once a bag is tagged, sensors track it throughout the journey from the ticket counter& to the bag room& to the tarmarc& and if this light turns red&that means this bag should not be on this flight...which stops the loading process.

Victor de rosa is a baggage handler... kvc: and it takes out the margin of error?

R: absolutely, because we're all human and so it does for a variety of reasons whether you changed your itinerary whether you decided not to go or whether we were thinking about something else and not paying attention to that specific bag tag, it catches it for us.

There is a reason delta is spending millions of dollars to implement this new system.

Every time a bag is mishandled or lost, it can cost the airline a hundred dollars or more.

Starting today passengers will get push alert updates like these on their smartphone...fro m the app they can pull up a map tracking the bag's location.

Passenger sarah hutson.

V: does this give you more peace of mind?

P: yes, yes.

I would definitely say it gives me more peace of mind just knowing that my luggage is with me and if it's not with me at least i know where it is.

Delta isn't the only airline with bag tracking technology.

Need some gift ideas...?

Take this for a spin.

Mid morning will be a handful of trail blazers have taken on the final frontiers of buying products online.

Items that have always required hands-on shopping are shifting to the internet, from antiques to fresh produce.

And perhaps most surprising, that includes mattresses.

Jamie yuccas tells us how casper is transforming an industry.

When kristen hoy needed a new mattress, she didn't go to a bed store, she went on-line.

:06-:12 i just hated the feeling of walking around and testing out all these beds that were on the showroom floor.

It just wasn't, it wasn't for me she ordered her bed sight unseen from casper, which sells high end mattresses on-line.

:20-:25 we only make one mattress which was designed to be universally perfect for everyone.

We give you 100 nights to try it in your home totally risk free.

When the team took their idea to investors, dozens said no because a bed in a box seemed so far fetched.

Not anymore - in 2015 casper rang up 100-million dollars in sales.

This year that number will more than double.

The company has 200 employees worldwide..

With casper napping pods in the new york headquarters.

:50-:53 a similar success story is here at warby parker.

They transformed the eyeglass industry by bringing it online.

The streamlined sales and manufacturing keep the price under 100- dollars...so that customers often buy multiple pairs.

Shoppers now buy million dollar antiques on-line... and amazon fresh has expanded to more than a dozen major cities, gambling that americans will even buy fresh produce over the internet.

Is this how people are going to start buying everything now?

We definitely think so.

It's just such a better experience.

Krim says casper will continue to expand.

The company has already added dog mattresses...and kristen's cockapoo puppy, sammy is clearly one satisified customer.

Jy, cbs news, new york it's time to start shopping for the holidays.

Here's an idea for the guys in your life?

A smartwatch completely powered by your body heat.

The new "powerwatch" matrix industries uses thermo- electrics.

That means it converts temperature differences into electricity.

The powerwatch has the basics of fitness trackers like step counters, but it also tells you how many watts of power you've generated through the day.

Matrix is launching its watch line for men for $99.99.

The company plans to debut watches for women in the future.

One wish list item is a blast from the past.

Records are hot again and that's fueling a boom in turntable sales.

Kenneth craig reports has a look at how turntable companies are profiting during the vinyl revolution.

Mat weisfeld runs vpi &.

A high- end turntable business his father started in 1978.

"that's fou thousand."

Five years ago, sagging sales had his family thinking about selling it off.

Today, everything has turned around.

Kenneth: "how bi of a jump have you seen, in terms of sales, say the last five years?"

Mat: "drastic.

I' say it's easily doubled if not more."

Vinyl is back.

And a spike in album sales over the past few years& has led to a turntable boom.

"i bought thi april or may."

Digital age millenials like 25 year old alex reynolds are leading the revolution.

"i think it was th cool factor and nostalgia combined a little of both."

Turntable sales are projected to hit $194-million dollars in 2016 - up from just $19- million 11 years ago.

Weisfeld recently doubled his staff to meet demand and major corporations are doing the same.

Panasonic is resurrecting its legendary technics record player after taking it off shelves in 2010.

Kenneth: "do yo see a time when sales will plateau - or sort of the cool factor will go away - and this will kind of fall back down again?

Mat: "i wouldn' be surprised."

But i don't think it'll ever go away again like it did in the early 90s with digital."

He's counting on people to keep spinning vinyl for generations to come.

Kenneth craig, cbs news, new york.

Amazon dot com says turntable sales on the shopping site are up 30 percent over last year.

If you think your mom is pushy, just wait until you meet these next ladies.

Their story is just ahead on mid morning.

C-b-s this morning is launching a new segment highlighting what americans have in common.

It's called " more perfect union" the first story is about a group that lovingly calls itself the "pushy moms. they are parents who've helped their own children get into good colleges and are now applying those skills to help less-privileged students.

Michelle miller spent some time with the "push moms" at community college in new york.

Not only is this a safety school, it might be a good strategy school.

Pw: yeah, it's a good strategy school.

At a diner in queens ... peire wilson listens to advice that may help him reach his goal of becoming an entertainment lawyer.

Big dreams require attention to small details.

Melanie rose runs through a checklist of college essays he'll have to write ... and applications he'll have to submit.

... guidance he can't get at home.

Rose is one of ten women at laguardia community college ... using the experience of pushing their áowná kids into college ... to help áotherá students follow that same path.

The school's "chie engagement officer" kare dubinsky started the pushy moms program two years ago.

The volunteers have helped about 40 students.

Some have transferred to schools like columbia ... u-c berkeley ... miami ... and smith college in massachusetts.

That's where zoraida colon studies sociology ... after connecting with a "push mom" in 2014 jr: how are you?

Her mentor, jan raymond, came up with us from new york.

It was the first time they'd seen each other since colon switched schools.

In addition to sharing their expertise ... pushy moms say they provide something áelseá many of these students lack: expectations.

So as peire wilson figures out where to go from here ... he can take comfort knowing he's headed in the right direction.

If you are interested in a business start- up, here's an idea from sherman, texas.

This business makes bath time easier for dogs and their owners.

Sara humphrey shows us how it takes the mess out of washing your pet.

Izzy's pet emporium is sherman's first self service dog wash.

It's located off houston street near downtown.

We have a deep tub for our larger dogs and we have a self for smaller dogs to sit.

It was opened by friends joel blagg and heather creek.

They named it after joel's dog.

Inside this basket we have shampoo, ear cleaner, tooth brush and tooth paste and different brushes.

The duo started the business because of their love for animals.

I have muscular dystrophy and since i was a little girl animals have always kind of been my safe place.

Izzy really changed my life.

The love and bond we have together has really been the the reason behind starting this store.

Hawken blagg and his dog buddy stop by at least once a week.

Trying to bathe him in my little tub is pretty terrible.

He hides in the corner, things get torn up, water gets slung all over the place.

Sometimes its muddy water because we go on a lot of walks.

Buddy seems to be warming up to the idea .

It takes about 10 minutes.

I can do it while i am running errands.

I take him with me everywhere i go anyways.

Baths are priced by size and weight.

In sherman, sara humphrey news 12.

When we come back, art imitates life.

Mid morning will return in a moment.