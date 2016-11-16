Rekha's Voice - November 16, 2016

Lennon will that is when the album came out on the state back in 73.

Good morning everyone.

It is 8:40 am appear in this time to visit with rekha basu from the des moines register to find out what in the world is on her mind.

First thing we would like to say congratulations on you have a new boss.

>> thank you.

And actually decide delighted by the choice.

Carol hunter for those of you who do not knowher was named executive editor of the des moines register yesterday.she replaces emily nash was been promoted to a newly created job within the chain which oversees a number of different newspapers regionally .

Carol came to the paper 12 years ago in her first job involvedbeing my boss, my direct supervisor because she was editorial page editor.

She is a workaholic, very cheap get cares about investigative work , about digging, responsible journalism she is a very nice person.

I cannot be more thrilled .

During these rocky times for journalist it is nice to have some stability, someone who is been there and not someone who is new and comes in and has to get to know the culture of the newsroom get otherstaff members and all pictures worked with everybody in the room .

>>lou:should be the rock of the newsroom.

>> shall be the rock of the newsroom.

She's been the acting editor since emily was named to his other position but now she will have the official >>jackie: will have dinner in here.

Were sending out an opal invite to mentor program.

Iknow she is a workaholic and very busy .

We will try to get away from the desk to learn more about her peers as well of change of the paper .

I want to learn more about what is happening there with our special relationship and with you as well as we pick up the desmoines register today .

You have a big trump cartoon on top and looking in his ear and yes elections are over but there's a lot of things that have been happening since the elections have been over .

Looks like that is what your topic of discussion.

>> is my topic today.

I am finding it so disturbing the kind of harassment that is taking place against marginalized groups that have not been associated with trump as big supporters and that he really made a habit of kind of maligning during his campaign like muslims, latinos and even asians,lgbt community members.

They are really facing a backlash from trump supporters.

It seems so unnecessary.

He won.

Why this kind of retribution retaliation , these are not people who did anything.

It is just her very being became attached.

One case in windsor heights last week and it was an indian woman in her 30s and she did not want me to use her name because she is really terrified for her physical safety.

She was shopping at a supermarket and next to her in the aisle with an older white couple.

She said well healed, well to do.

She smiled and said hi to them because she said that is what you do.

His mother thinks she loves about iowa appear she was born in america, she is a us citizen .

She graduated from valley high schoolin the area.

She is the family roots here.

She says hi to this couple and the man ignores her , turned to the woman he is with pop probably his wife and said they will be deported soon now.

Don't worry, they will soon be deported.

She took that the now to be because of trump selection which i think is fairly obvious that the implication was.

To express suchover , i do not know if you include racism, hostility, a phobia.

She is also pregnant by her white american husband.

They are expectinga baby and she is visibly pregnant.

Maybe this couple thought she is latino coming here to have an anchor baby or whatever that term is .

That kind of hate is exploding all over the country.

Your hearing incidents have appeared there's of the one into my right woman comes home to her apartment and finds anti-black stuff, black woman .

Just got a little baby stuart you have any idea why this is happening at such an accelerated rate because it really has ramped up?

>> i think the ultra right actually feels like they one.

This choice, this is a little bit of a segue but it is all linked.

The choice that trump has made to appoint steve bannon the editor of report news as his chief advisor is i think really fueling a lot of this because he has the head of a news organization that is associated with the ultra right movement which i was never aware of before p or have you heard of it?

>>jackie: if you are in the journalism world you knew of it but i do not know the extreme of it until it has been brought to attention now.

>>lou: last night they drew some of the topics that were discussed in this publication.

Your eyes really were opened boxes they weitzer premises organization basically.

The way they have gotten their message across has been by trolling on the internet.

We think of internet trolls is a bad word but in fact these people have gotten theirmessage out bydoing exactly that.

Trolling and means to put down jews , they are very anti-somatic and black people and immigrants and muslims .

This is the great claim to fame.

They gloat about it."

In my column today someone who is with another online newspaper who openly identifies as a white supremacist and his whole organization and these are the people who are advising the president now.

They feel they have won this battle not just the election but also culturally that they have won the right to be openly brazenly white supremacists who hate minorities.

Stuart you think the appointment is a feeling that fire?

>> absolutely i think this.

>>jackie: i know he is not necessarily in hiding but he is saying at home trying to figure out what his next moves are.

I wish she would always come out say something because i do not think trump is single out and act this way.

I think you made a lot of ridiculous statements that he is now not standing behind and trying to make statements refer to potential what she did and now he is going to be our next president.

I do not think he is going out there being like alright guys, go out and harass people .

>> no.

>>lou: you saw the interview on sunday he said just the opposite.

Do not do that.

>> exactly.

The thing is he was asked to comment on it and i wish that a he had been aware of it earlier because hetold that he had not known about these acts of harassment that were going on.

I wonder why hasn't he known.

I was he is been caught up on the all it being president .

Hisadvisor should be telling him this is what is happening in the name of this election.

Stand up to it.

He should have said something without having to be prompted even .

>>jackie: should've said something.

>> issue looked at the camera and said this is completely intolerable.

This is not what i ran for.

This is not my constituency that is doing it and have no business doing this kind of thing.

He did not.

>>lou: you have to also think he was probably as you mentioned being so wrapped up with everything he probably shielded and protected from a lot of that.

>> that is actually why i worry about who he is surrounding himself with.

If you have characters like steve bannon who are being the top advisor and strategist, can you imagine what he is hearing?

It will be very selective.

He is not going to be concerned about these white supremacist folks were kind of attacks are happening.

Justappointing someone like him.

I get why trump is doing it because i think he still has to satisfy the basethat elected him that he played to wittingly or unwittingly during the election process.

He is trying to forge a balance between the old guard and the new guard .

On the one hand he is a former head of the republican party .

As his chief of staff and then on the other hand he has previous and has bannon to keep the far right happy.

I do not think he could have it both ways.

Youare playing with fire here.

It will erupt.

>>jackie: will definitely find out what the result of that is coming definitely as we head into january .

What can we do right now?

If we are seeing or hearing something like this happening in a supermarket or we hear stories about people having hate speech legislation or around people's doors, what can we do?

>> i'm really glad you asked that because i think there are number of visible but subtle actions are taking place.

We heard of this safety pin project?

>> yes.

>>lou: what is that.

>> that is where people of goodwill are actually wearing safety pins in one form or another for envious.

He will change the profile picture to be that of a safety pin which symbolizes i am your safety space.

You're being harassed, if you belong to one of these groups that is being attacked and marginalized i am there to speak up for you.

In the case of this young indian woman who i mentioned, she was so shocked and horrified she just put her cans back on the shelf and left the store.

She was in shock and called family members.

Now she feels bad that she did not stay and fight for herself but you cannot.

When you are feeling attacked like that it undermines your self-worth.

>>lou: especially her condition to.

>> exactly.

If there had been someone wearing a safety pin nearby she might have been able to approach that person say this is just what happened to me.

I think is veryimportant to your point that bystanders speak up when they hear this kind of discriminatory .

>>lou: like we suggested for other things are happening around us.

If you see something happening don't turn yourback on it.

Do not turn a blind eye.

>> kids here about bullying in school, speak up on this.

Two appeared as adults we kinda need to follow we are teaching .

>>lou: this is bullying.

>> that is exactly right.

I'm so proud of this community and so many other communities for having peacefully protested the days since the election .

Not by saying overturn the selection because i was he that cannot happen, this is democracy.

He won fair and square.

By simply sharing their own stories, people of color turning out to say this is who we are we will stand together in support one another there is a rally for example that roosevelt, an organization that roosevelt is sponsoring on friday.

They asked me to introduce one of the speakers.

They will be people of these various minority groups they will be representing different organizations.

They will tell their stories.

I think part of changing the narrative here is hearing real people stories.

They cannot be demonized and made into monsters which is what has happened during this campaign.

>> another thing i heard that made a lot of sense is if you are wanting to help , help organizations that help minorities.

They will need funding right now to continue theirsupport in a time of need.

Make sure you are supporting those organizations.

>> frankly, i have very mixed feelings about after 9/11 when the whole muslim community was being called upon to denounce terrorism as if they all had a part to play.

I wondering along those lines republicans of goodwill should also be standing up and speaking out against some of this stuff and saying not in our name , not in our name.

We do not respect that and we will not buy into it.

Certainly not in the way that this legislator in iowa is promoting a proposing a bill called sucker for buttercup which will actuallyprovide any kind