Fran Drescher and Her Gay Ex-Husband Are Still Best Friends After 45+ Years

Post-marital friendships are a trending thing of the now.

There’s an old adage about being friends with your ex and how you shouldn’t do it, but what if the break-up wasn’t personal, or a discrepancy.

What if their sexual preference just changed?

What would you do?

Could you remain friends with them?

Well, this exact thing happened to Fran Drescher, the beloved star of the CBS TV series, The Nanny.