University Of Memphis Students Rally Against Trump

Pause for open brandon: good evening.

I'm brandon artiles.

Katina: and!

I'm ... katina rankin.

Different political viewpoints ... stood side by side this afternoon ... at a gathering of more than 1-hundred people on the university of memphis campus.

Brandon: the event - organized by the 'progressive student alliance' - brought out many opposing president-elect donald trump - but also several trump supporters.

Katina: local 24's brad broders ... listened in to the event earlier.

And ... he joins live on the u of m campus.

Brad!

Brad: brandon and katina - this sometimes emotional gathering came as last week's presidential election - and its aftermath - is still red hot and divisive - but here today - there was one undisputed winner - the first amendment.

Nat pop "not my president."

This passionate and vocal group hit the university of memphis campus on a warm sunny fall day.

Nat pop 'say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here."

U of m students - even some faculty - shared their opinions at the university's unofficial public square.

Nat pop "for standing against racism and misgogyny and xenophobia we are with you and say "trump is not our president trump!"

Nat pop 'the people united, will never be defeated."

But this gathering brought out more than one viewpoint... luke wilson/university of memphis junior "it's just that they didn't win and they are crying about it ."

We spotted several u of m students holding signs supporting president-elect donald trump.

Cody young/university of memphis junior '"not all of us voted the same way, it had nothing to do with going against them."

After close to an hour - students of different beliefs peacefully went their separate ways - while respecting and understanding one common thing.

Gary barton/university of memphis senior "setting up this protest a lot of people said this is un- american and just accept the results but i can't think of anything more american than protesting what you believe in.

It's our first amendment right."

Cody young/university of memphis junior "freedom of speech.

We have that.

Everybody has that.

That's why are out here.

We are not trying to start anything with them.

They have their viewpoint we have ours."

Brad: one of the people passing by this afternoon's gathering - none other than u of m president doctor david rudd.

He told me off camera he's proud to see students active and engaged - no matter their political viewpoints.

Reporting live at the university of memphis - brad broders - local 24 news.

Brandon: