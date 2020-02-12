Encouraging start for Orange basketball

It's hard to believe that just 7 months ago when malachi richardson declared for the nba draft ... we were all left wondering whether or not jim boeheim had enough scoring at his disposal going into year #41 on the syracuse bench ... well after that ... the coaches added three new players to the roster ... and very quickly the offense went from being a potential struggle ... to very much a strength ... su has put up a combined 173 points through the first two regular season games ... only twice in the last 20 years has the orange scored more through two games ... 2009 was the most recent time ... that squad went 30-and-5 ... the previous occasion came back in 1995-1996 ... that season of course ... ended in the national title game against kentucky ... as encouraging as all the signs have been so far ... jim boeheim is quick to try and keep everyone down to earth ... jim boeheim: "we got a lot of work to do on everything.

It's not one thing.

You know, we got work to do, and get paschal up to speed, and, you know, just get everybody -- it's a completely different type of defense, and you see a team get open shots like happened out there tonight, that's just guys not understanding the defense, and rotations.

And if you keep doing that and you're playing a good team, it's gonna cost ya."

Steve: su returns to action friday inside the dome against