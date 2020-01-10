Global  

Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolution

Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolutionPresident Trump called on the Senate to vote against a war powers resolution.
Trump Tells Republicans ‘Iran Would Have a Field Day’ If War Powers Resolution Succeeds: ‘This is Not the Time to Show Weakness’

Trump Tells Republicans ‘Iran Would Have a Field Day’ If War Powers Resolution Succeeds: ‘This is Not the Time to Show Weakness’President *Donald Trump* got back on the Twitter machine to urge his Republican allies to vote...
Mediaite - Published

Trump warns Senate not to approve war powers resolution on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned the Senate against adopting a resolution that would...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.



CharlesLaurenc8

Charles Laurence Lee RT @dirkbowowtzki: So, we finally start defeating our enemies instead of paying them off, and this happens. Makes you think 🤔 Senate Adva… 8 minutes ago

dirkbowowtzki

Dirk Bowowtzki So, we finally start defeating our enemies instead of paying them off, and this happens. Makes you think 🤔 Senate… https://t.co/UfMtxpQ6tf 1 hour ago

Laurel700

Laurel700 What about stopping endless wars? Trump urges GOP to vote down Iran war resolution because it’s a partisan ploy by… https://t.co/QRtqndfgCl 2 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis What about stopping endless wars? Trump urges GOP to vote down Iran war resolution because it’s a partisan ploy by… https://t.co/37PMvnLgjr 2 hours ago

TedDBexar

Ted D. Bexar What about stopping endless wars? Trump urges GOP to vote down Iran war resolution because it’s a partisan ploy by… https://t.co/qPHfQ93Cr0 2 hours ago

SlawsonKari

kbritt59 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @cataylor1288: @JuliansRum Why is no one talking about the Senate advancing legislation to curb POTUS war powers? Why is the Senate prot… 3 hours ago

realEd_Flint

G E Flint 0IIIIIII0 What about stopping endless wars? Trump urges GOP to vote down Iran war resolution because it’s a partisan ploy by… https://t.co/eGp5ysQjo2 3 hours ago

dovehuntley1

Dove Huntley RT @EpochTimes: “If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day,” President Trump said. The Senate advanced legislation intended to cu… 4 hours ago


War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General [Video]Trump Mocks Democrats While Touting Killing Of Iranian General

Marc Liverman reports the House voted on measure to limit President Trump's war powers, the Senate will take up a similar measure next week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

