Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed children and parents during a surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.

Earlier, Kate had handled a corn snake named Sophie and was given a guided tour of the farm in Co Down, meeting the owners and staff at the family-run attraction.

The visit came to an end with the duchess unveiling a plaque to mark the 30th birthday of the Ark.

Report by Blairm.

Britain's duchess Kate makes first solo visit to Northern Ireland

Britain's duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, met local families on Wednesday during a surprise...
Kate Middleton Makes New Animal Friends During Surprise Farm Visit

Kate Middleton is a true animal lover. The Duchess of Cambridge proved this to be true during her...
Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland. Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first..

Kate Middleton Appears to Make Friends with a Snake

Kate Middleton is continuing her tour to discuss her new early childhood study by making an unannounced visit to Northern Ireland! Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares more about her visit and encounter with a..

