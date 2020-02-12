Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed children and parents during a surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.

Earlier, Kate had handled a corn snake named Sophie and was given a guided tour of the farm in Co Down, meeting the owners and staff at the family-run attraction.

The visit came to an end with the duchess unveiling a plaque to mark the 30th birthday of the Ark.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn