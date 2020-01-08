Global  

Steve Irwin’s son recreated a photo of his dad snuggling a koala

Steve Irwin’s son recreated a photo of his dad snuggling a koalaSteve Irwin’s son recreates this candid snapshot of his dad cuddling a koala
Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires [Video]Irwin Family Helping to Save Animals in Danger After Australia Wildfires

Terri and Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's widow and son, spoke to Anderson Cooper on Monday about the work they are doing to help save the animals that were injured in Australia's wildfires.

