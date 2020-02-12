Alternate Family Photos

>> the tra diggal family photo is fantastic.

Whether it's on a canvas, in a frame but sometimes you need something just a little extra to display that family pride in your home, amber packer is here with us today.

We're talking about some creative alternatives.

I have this friend on instagram that showed her amazing cross stitch family and i learned a couple of things that day.

Number one i learned i wanted one.

Way above my level.

Figuring it out, making it custom.

But then i started thinking about all the fun different ways that you could do a family picture.

And we all kind of get to this tme of year and we're like i need to do the family picture this year.

I want to use it for my christmas card and i don't have pictures.

The moral of the story is you can just go to the field across the street from my house, there we go, and i just set up a tripod and used the remote and we just had fun.

This was like the last picture we did and the boys were done.

It was after church.

They're done, they've had it.

But it's kind of, i think this might be my christmas card because i kind of just love, there is our personalities.

Like more than anything else, this st us.

But then i-- my kids love legos, my boys, so i had them go through their lego bins and they had so much fun picking outlining-- i think i'm alice in wonderland, they mixed and matched.

They kind of felt like they created, got our essences in lego.

>> the only problem is i can't keep that, i had to buy those parts because i want that exactly.

Because everything is awesome.

Everything is awesome.

>> and then the bathroom figures, that was a really easy one.

But this is clever.

>> i just love that.

>> especially in your bathroom.

>> wouldn't that be great.

>> you are just whether it's a private bathroom.

>> i thought let's glam it up and do gold leaving on that one.

Obviously the cross stitch but then the peg people, this reminded me of my childhood, the little people we used to play with because they were round, the little fisher price people were round like this, so that is what they reminded me of.

So hobby lobby has some really cool, they come in a package of two, it's like $3 for the package but they are nice size and really good quality, peg people and then i created, i drew these from the peg people and then you can download this from my blog, amber packer.com and sketch out, this is my son riley's sketch and these are my sketches.

So i wasn't just guessing on how to do it.

Because i would just free flow.

>> there is no way you will get me to plan that much but i'm the worst artist ever.

>> and i'm not a painter so this was going out of my comfort zone, what i did learn was to sketch out, figure out, can i plan out my colors and i just used all the paint i had in my basement.

And then take a pencil.

>> and an eraser.

And i know you're nervous.

So i'm just drawing on here.

>> and this is obviously you know, you, you have longer hair.

And while you do that i am going to start-- you want to make sure that your brushes are small.

Like this brush is a zero.

And this brush is really good, like for doing lines.

And then you want to get something like this if you are filling in a big area.

>> okay.

>> so you kind of want to go, get decent brushes so you're not losing anything.

The other trick is to takeness.

>> so what am i doing.

>> dip your brush in.

>> lid.

>> okay, i need yellow for my hair.

>> we're running out of time.

>> start going in and out.

So you use the lid because you don't get a ton of paint on your brush.

>> we're going to continue to paint our little guys.

>> be steady and have a good time.

The other thing to keep in mind is that you can use the sand paper, and once your paint is dry you can sand it off if you mess up.

>> i love that.

>> because i mess up and do things like that.

My little girl, i forgot i wasn't going to put a smile and i think her eyes look like tamee fai baker.

>> here we go, we'll continue to paint these and man we will have one done by the end of the show, amber packer, thank you so much for being here.

If you want more information, amber packer.com is