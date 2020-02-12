Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival Tickets on Sale

[music] >>lou: perfect bacon pans, perfect segue.

What we are talking about right now it is and gentlemen, good morning it is 8:11 am as we are getting set for tickets to go on sale for the blue ribbon bacon festival x.

>>jackie: there we go.

We have brooks here in studio and a pig because white when you as we are getting ready to talk about the blue ribbon bacon festival.

This a few months away unfortunately but an important date today for certain reasons.

>> only 93 days away.

>> only 93 days.

Market of the calendar.

>>lou: tell everybody the significance oftoday.

>> today tickets go on sale for the 10th annual blue ribbon bacon festival at 10:10 am at our website at blue ribbon aiken festival.com.10th anniversary , big mouse over us >> these tickets so fast don't they >> we saw pretty quick on the last couple of years.

Not sold out last couple years so we have enough to accommodate 14,000 bacon lovers at the iowa events center.

>>jackie: that is because you took over the eventcenter.

We are not talking one floor .

>> the four levels of vacant excitements .

>>jackie: bacon excitement.

Room for everyone.

You want to get your tickets ahead of time for specific reasons.

>> where giving 10 percent offer general admission the first 10 days starting at 10:10 am .

People have always wanted to come.

We get folks from 40 different states, several different countries.

A large cloud.

We have three stages, 12 bands, club sizzle .

Regulators largest bacon showcase in any festival in the world pretty much.

There is a lot of fun stuff.

It takes a lot of work to transform the iowa event center into a wednesday food festival.

We have a crew that works 48 hours almost straight tomake this food sizzle and food vendors and what not.

It is a fine day.

>>lou: imagine for the first 10 days will get 10 percent off your tickets, drinking special people need to do to get that 10 percent off.

>> there's a promote code.

It is 10 , tn.

>>jackie: keep it simple.

>> is all about 10 .

Just type that inget your discount code, 10 percent off.

It will be great.

We are i think jason brown will play .

>>lou: oh he is.

Good for him.

>>jackie: speaking of which, besides everything being 10 everything is a little bit cowboy going on as well.

We have declared a theme pig is involved,got his .

>> that is actually my old hat.

[laughter] .

We have themes.

Next year's theme will be the good, the bad and the bacon.

A little country and western theme.

We try to mix it up every year and throw the themeand appeared for the same event year after year people will be like ohhave been there and done that.

Lester's name was body by bacon .

It was 80s workout theme .

A lot of spandex, lotta colors.

This year, national be fun appeared cowboys, country bands, chaps.

We will have quickdraw contest.

We found these laser quickdraw guns so it is like you put on the bandanna that is laser sensor that has a holster so we couldprobably bring that in .

>>lou: bringthat inner we could check it out.

>>jackie: you should .

If they are getting into gear that you guys always great and everything bacon related.

>> we sell vacant belts are kiosk at accord jordan creek mall.

>>jackie: people want to get excited about it not only getting tickets starting today but if you want to start getting your gear, have opportunities for that.

>> i do nothave by bacon chaps, they are not ready yet.

>>jackie: you will have bacon chaps.

>> i will have bacon chaps is the what will they be real bacon chaps?

I hope they are.

>> they will smell like bacon.

>>lou: the reason i say that is , correct me if i am wrong but in the past did you have the aiken queen had a real bacon address.

>> she did.

I do not know if i'll go that far.

I want to use them again otherwise the real bacon chaps only have a short shelf life.

Our dogs would love them.

>>jackie: are we talking like leather bacon chaps?

>> i thinkso.

>>jackie: go all the way.

>> it will be fun actually we had a costume designer who is making should i go rhinestones, schlagel renaissance?

Spewing at theplaying .

>> rhinestone cowboy.

>> why not .

>>lou: we have some things we want people to make checkout.

Vendors involved with this correct?

>> correct.

>>lou: we have a littlesnippet from something that was available on line .>> .

[music] a good cowboy eachbacon on a cold winter day .

How far he rested as he spent his hard earned pay.

[indiscernable] when the good cowboys stood up he said shut yourlittle trap .

Want to grab some meat with some slimy grammy paul.

The good cowboy and then struck him on the job.

Bacon, oh bacon.

For bandits in the barn.

Bacon, oh bacon.

Bacon you've got more bandits in the barn.

>>lou: this is going to be a lot of fun.

10:10 am this morning is when tickets go on sale.

You need to get your tickets for this thing appeared 10 percent off the promote code is 10 t e n.

>>jackie: you cannot go wrong.

If you've never been there you have to experience it at least once.

If you been there before you know why youhave to come back it is unbelievable .

Students are like you guys went all out to talk about this event as well .

Even so much as gathering around the campfire.

>> we did.

Shot a nice little fun short kind of an old marsh to an old picante commercial from back in theday .

We had a lot of fun doing it.

Have a lot of fun doing what we do it's a pretty short clip .

>>lou: let's take a look right now.

>>.

[music] >> bacon festival should be experience in iowa.the number one hog producing state in america.

You know what i heard?

>> what is that.

>> there is a bacon festival in new york city .

>> new york city.

Quick get a rope.

[laughter] >>jackie: that isawesome .

>>lou: great job.

>> he got best supporting actor this year.

>>lou: you cannot have fun at this event.

>>jackie: i know you will be releasing more details as we get closer to the actual events but give us the details we need right now for this morning.

>> ticketsavailable at our website a blue ribbon taken festival.com.

10 percent of general mission tickets the promote code is 10 .

Also by them at the wells fargo amino box office 233 center street .if you're not want to pay the fees.

Had down there, get online .

This will be our 10th year.

Doing a pretty big midwest promotionso we are hoping to sell this thing outagain .

It will be a fun day.

We have a couple new bacon's on board .

Again, have thelargest show base case of bacon.

Blue ribbon festival .

Promote code is 10 soon everything bacon.