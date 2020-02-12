Ag & Energy 11/17

Global  

King reporting) the us geological survey says it found what could be the largest deposit of untapped oil ever discovered in america.

An estimated average of 20 billion barrels of oil and 1.6 billion barrels of natural gas liquids were found in the wolfcamp shale, which is in texas' permian basin.

Based on oil prices at 45 dollars a barrel, the deposits are worth about 900 billion dollars.

Coal has quietly started a comeback-or at least made a bottom.

Government data show that coal productoin shot up 46 percent from may to october.

The demand comes from china and a warm summer that boosted electricity demand.

Dwayne andreas, the farmer's son and college dropout who turned the grain- processing company archer daniels midland into "the supermarket to the world," has died.

He was 98.

Under andreas' guidance, the company changed the agricultural world.

Mcdonald's is testing a new verison of its big mac and hoping fans of sriacha will be lovin it.

Central ohio mcdonald's locations are serving as the test market.

For the past few years, sriracha has been touted as a go-to condiment for millenials and the spicy burger may be an attempt to get young people in the door.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report



