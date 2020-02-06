29 homicide arraignment

Yesterday at an anchorage auto business.

It's allegedly an incident of workplace violence... possibly fueled by methamphetamine.

... and the suspect has been in trouble with the law before.

Mike, caslon... 26 year old trevon allridge faced a judge today, with the judge showing no signs of leniency.

Allridge has a history of ditching court dates in the past, so today his bond was set high the first count in charge one is murder in the first degree.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting... a suspect appears in court nat according to charging documents, on tuesday trevon allridge was at work with his co-worker william schmaus.

Schmaus was sitting in the outside office... when police say, allridge came up behind schmaus and shot him in the back of the head.

The boss called 911... allridge was arrested just a couple blocks from the scene.

I am going to set bail at 500,000 cash appearance, plus 500 thousand cash performance the victim's family sat stunned in the courtroom... some pleading with the judge he not be let out on bail i want to know why, why what was his reasoning, you know... why take a life... it's i don't understand it we celebrate his life, but he was murdered, he was just ripped away its not like somebody just dying of natural causes, this was an unnecessary death, this was somebody coming out of the blue and murdering for no reason nat allridge wasn't supposed to be at work around the time of tuesday's murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court just an hour before the shooting for a run in with the law this past august 00:00:05 he came over to c street and 32nd, where he hit several other civilian cars he led a-p-d on a police chase, heading the wrong way on c street and smashing into multiple vehicles.

Although he was charged with five felonies for that incident... his trouble is now magnified... potentially facing life in prison for the alleged first degree murder of his coworker 16:12:10 it's just so surreal, and i feel so sorry for trevons parents they lost a child too documents say, the owner of trejohn auto sales told detectives, allridge had been recently acting paranoid, and had been heavily using methamphetamine.

