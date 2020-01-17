Global  

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pregnant According To New Reports

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner pregnant according to new reports from Just Jared & US Weekly.

Plus, Brad Pitt reacts to questions about his kids and the video is awkward.
