5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

MPD says a 5-year-old is in extremely critical condition after a horrible accident in Whitehaven.
5-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

New at 9.... m-p-d says a 5 year old is in extreamly critical condition after a horrible accident.

The child was hit by a car at the corner of winchester and boeingshire ... just west of airways in whitehaven.

The driver of that car did stay on scene and cooperated with police.

Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours but is now back to normal.

Schoolboy fighting for life after being hit by car when he stepped off bus

A primary school aged boy has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he stepped off...
