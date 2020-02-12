J.r.

sixth graders have an olympic sized challenge this month... which will help people in need.

Jess knight joins us live in studio with more on the students and their challenge.

Jess?

Thanks joe.

Only seventy five teachers total are chosen for a unique program, and two of these teachers are right here in twin falls.

Vo: only two teachers in idaho were chosen to be a part of classroom champions, where a class is paired with an olympic athlete.

The sixth grade bare essentials class at robert stuart middle school are paired with olympic speed skater sugar tood.

Sot kim: "at the start of every month we have a challenge, or we have a video from her, and the kids are all excited about you know what has sugar todd sent us this month.

So for november and december it's the stay warm drive because of the cold weather."

Vo: mrs. dal-quist says the stay warm drive is one of the first times the kids have given back to the community.

Sot kim: "i think a lot of kids feel sometimes entitled to things and so this is an opportunity for them to give back and help other kids that are needier than them.

Standup 5 sec: "besides having a new challenge every month, these 6th graders also hear about goal setting from the olympic champion."

Sot kids: "i think she gives us those like to help us like grow a bit and they're really fun, every month they're really fun and they tie into life lessons like sharing and being kind to people.

Yes."

Vo: the students are collecting donated hates, gloves and coats for the drive.

But that's not all.

Sot kim: "we're actually making scarves this week too in class, so all this week the kids have been weaving scarves with yarn."

Sot kids: "we're so fortunate to have them and other people aren't as fortunate as us so we should share with other people as well."

When the students video chat with sugar todd, they ask her questions.

One student asked what her biggest challenges were when she was in school.

Another asked what