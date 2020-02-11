Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

A special prosecutor said the charges are connected to &quot;four separate false reports&quot; that the actor made to the Chicago Police Department.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Indicted In Connection With Hate Crime ReportsWatch VideoActor Jussie Smollett is again facing charges for allegedly falsely reporting that he was...
Newsy - Published

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment, returned at...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsAceShowbizCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JimSmit09079174

Jim Smith RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 4 seconds ago

LibsNoFun

[email protected] RT @RockyWinston007: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted again in alleged 2019 attack ! Don't let this sleazy ball get away from the… 9 seconds ago

billyranderson1

Billy Anderson RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Last month a Judge ordered Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe. Tod… 2 minutes ago

_Richard_A_King

Richard King RT @OANN: Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago - https://t.co/KbotnWLrXy #OANN https://t.co/YP7tuwnQAo 3 minutes ago

Gazi2a

Luis Andre Gazitúa A grand jury indicted actor Jussie Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a hate crime. https://t.co/oWnPa0Rvda 4 minutes ago

AceoftheUS

Edwards C RT @FOX10Phoenix: JUST IN: Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webb, stemming f… 5 minutes ago

jl13690323

jl RT @CarmelReal_77: They are really trying to get #JussieSmollett now a year later! 🤦🏾‍♀️ #JussieSmolletthoax #Empire https://t.co/BLxxbbT… 7 minutes ago

bgailwilson68

Billie wilson RT @SamSenev: JUSTICE SERVED | FAKE HATE CRIME AND POLITICAL BIAS Jussie Smollett indicted in Chicago for his staged racial crimes. At the… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago for Alleged Hate Crime Hoax | THR News [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago for Alleged Hate Crime Hoax | THR News

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:21Published

Kim Foxx Supports New Charges Against Jussie Smollett [Video]Kim Foxx Supports New Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Smollett was indicted on six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.