Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, ION Geophysical's Director, James M.

Lapeyre Jr., made a $182,920 buy of IO, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.66 a piece.

So far Lapeyre Jr. is in the green, up about 21.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.45.

ION Geophysical is trading up about 18.3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Lapeyre Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $407,436 shares at a cost of $6.79 a piece.

And at Exxon Mobil, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Darren W.

Woods who purchased 2,858 shares for a cost of $59.86 each, for a trade totaling $171,083.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Woods in the past twelve months.

Exxon Mobil is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

So far Woods is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.53.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: BCO, HUM https://t.co/EfHQ6xhFcQ 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: BCO, HUM [Video]Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: BCO, HUM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: PNC, DOW [Video]Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: PNC, DOW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.