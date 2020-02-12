Wednesday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: IO, XOM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, ION Geophysical's Director, James M.

Lapeyre Jr., made a $182,920 buy of IO, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.66 a piece.

So far Lapeyre Jr. is in the green, up about 21.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.45.

ION Geophysical is trading up about 18.3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Lapeyre Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $407,436 shares at a cost of $6.79 a piece.

And at Exxon Mobil, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Darren W.

Woods who purchased 2,858 shares for a cost of $59.86 each, for a trade totaling $171,083.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Woods in the past twelve months.

Exxon Mobil is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

So far Woods is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.53.