2020 Election Round Up

The New Hampshire Primary is over.

Here are the big take-aways.

Amy Klobuchar finished a surprising third place in New Hampshire.

She raised $2.5 million in the hours after the New Hampshire primary.

She is trying to increase her operations for the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

Andrew Yang, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick all dropped out.

Michael Bloomberg won endorsements from three Congressional Black Caucus members.