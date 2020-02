Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran Facebook, which has struggled to stop governments and political groups from using its platform to spread false or misleading information, announced it has shut down fake accounts from countries including Russia. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0

Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans

Facebook announced Wednesday morning that it had removed a small network of...

WorldNews - Published 11 hours ago



Facebook caught Iranian trolls spreading pro-Trump propaganda online

Facebook announced it had taken...

The Verge - Published 2 hours ago







