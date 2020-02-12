Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Missing Infant Wichita

Missing Infant Wichita

Video Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
Missing Infant WichitaMissing Infant Wichita
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Missing Infant Wichita

Expected to survive.

Jennifer the f-b-i is now involved in the search for a missing newborn in wichita, kansas.

Authorities say... "sofia victoria gonzalez abarca's" mother was shot and killed... sometime yesterday afternoon at their apartment.

Her boyfriend called police when he came home from work and found her dead.

Police are interviewing friends and family.

But so far, there are no leads and no suspects.

Police say... they have been in contact with sofia's father.

But... he is not considered a suspect, nor a person of interest




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.