Missing Infant Wichita

Jennifer the f-b-i is now involved in the search for a missing newborn in wichita, kansas.

Authorities say... "sofia victoria gonzalez abarca's" mother was shot and killed... sometime yesterday afternoon at their apartment.

Her boyfriend called police when he came home from work and found her dead.

Police are interviewing friends and family.

But so far, there are no leads and no suspects.

Police say... they have been in contact with sofia's father.

But... he is not considered a suspect, nor a person of interest