Vaughn Arrested for Injury to a Child

Second person has been charged with child abuse in connection to a case first reported in september by lamar school staff involving an 8 year old boy, which police say led to two other young victims. doug// tammy lynn vaughn, who police say is a foster parent with one foster child in her home, faces three counts of injury to a child.she has been released on three $5,000 bonds.

Police say as a foster parent she has a legal duty to act to protect any child from abuse.

Michael corey was arrested september 9 and also has three counts of injury to a child involving siblings ages 8, 10 and 11.gwyn// according to the childrens account, they were made to bend over to take "licks" for discipline, and said while corey beat them with a paddle, vaughn would keep count.

The children said they couldnt keep track of how many times they were hit, but that corey told them they had 90 licks coming for not completing the sentences they were supposed to write.

After giving one girl her punishment the boy said he asked him if he could take 50 like the girl did.after one child got the punishment, they said he would start over again on another.

A piece of paper had the number 600 on it and there were marks as if someone was keeping count.

They said if they moved or fell, the count had to start over.

Exams at the hospital revealed severe bruising and swelling over many parts of the children's bodies.

Police say vaughn said corey called her to come witness discipline of two of the children, and during the beating of the boy, she covered her eyes and plugged her ears and didn't listen.