Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users.

It was initially founded back in early 2009.

The new milestone is thanks to WhatsApp's increasing popularity in developing countries like India.

WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to reiterate its stance on providing end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp, via blog post The ad-free application was purchased by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

WhatsApp is the second app owned by the social media giant to hit two billion users.
