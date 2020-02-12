WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users
WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users.
It was initially founded
back in early 2009.
The new milestone is thanks to
WhatsApp's increasing popularity
in developing countries like India.
WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to reiterate
its stance on providing end-to-end encryption.
WhatsApp, via blog post The ad-free application was purchased by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.
WhatsApp is the second app
owned by the social media
giant to hit two billion users.