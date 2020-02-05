Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Election Round Up

2020 Election Round Up

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
2020 Election Round Up

2020 Election Round Up

The New Hampshire Primary is over.

Here are the big take-aways.

Amy Klobuchar finished a surprising third place in New Hampshire.

She raised $2.5 million in the hours after the New Hampshire primary.

She is trying to increase her operations for the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

Andrew Yang, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick all dropped out.

Michael Bloomberg won endorsements from three Congressional Black Caucus members.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Poland to hold first round of presidential election on May 10

Poland will hold the first round of its presidential elections on May 10, the parliament speaker said...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jojefferson99

Jacob Jefferson RT @marcuslapsa: @CVConservatives campaigning in Cheylesmore for Pauline Venables thanks to @warwicktories for continued support. Working a… 6 minutes ago

SharNeal

Sharon Andreas RT @ezridersos: Dear @SpeakerPelosi Could you please start the next round of investigations and impeachment proceedings? @realDonaldTrum… 12 minutes ago

sofaspu37

SofaSpud53 @PolitiBunny Based on how well Trump came out of the first round , if they are dumb enough to do Impeach45-2.0 he m… https://t.co/Q9FpgU6lij 18 minutes ago

JannikBiergans

Jannik Biergans @KyleKulinski And if 4 random states didn't basically decide the election, but the primary happens in 5 NATIONAL ro… https://t.co/Rgu4lwALjU 19 minutes ago

DrAbdirahmanA

Change_agent, PhD *Netanyahu wants to win 3rd round election *Sudan wants her name in list of terror States removed. *Morocco wants h… https://t.co/moolSNL4aC 19 minutes ago

marcuslapsa

Marcus Lapsa @CVConservatives campaigning in Cheylesmore for Pauline Venables thanks to @warwicktories for continued support. Wo… https://t.co/6U91cXC2P9 25 minutes ago

jis4junglist

Jay Redfield RT @BurtBoice: @RaniaKhalek The DNC's long game con to rig election results to front load a contested convention, where they can force a 2n… 41 minutes ago

srsquair

Stephen Squair RT @XArmandKleinX: 🇺🇸On "Varney & Co"on Friday Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that the Trump administration is working on the second r… 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Budget Plan Doubles Down on Tax Rate Reductions [Video]Trump Budget Plan Doubles Down on Tax Rate Reductions

The White House is unveiling a new round of tax cuts in its fiscal 2021 budget, as the 2020 election draws nearer.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:59Published

Ireland General Election round-up [Video]Ireland General Election round-up

A round-up of the final hours of campaigning ahead of people casting their votes in the 2020 Ireland General Election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.