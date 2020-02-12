Gauchos beat Northern Arizona

The ucsb women's basketball team are copying 49ers quarterback colin kaepernick's national anthem protest.

The majority of the team is taking a knee during the anthem and they have been doing this since their first exhibition game earlier this month.to my knowledge they are the only ucsb athletes that are not standing during the national anthem.

Some people are applauding their freedom of speech.

But this is not going over well with other fans who have reportedly asked for their money back or they are just not attending the games anymore.

As for this afternoon's contest, ucsb gets by northern arizona in front of a small crowd.

Usc transfer drew edelman was the star.

She made 10 of 14 shots from the field for a game-high 20 points.

The gauchos win 60-51.

They