Coats for Kids kicks off in Redding

It's that time of year... the city of redding is looking for winter clothes donations for the fifteenth annual "coats for kids" christina piles is a public works supervisor for the city of redding.

She says this program is a great way for people to pass along their gentle used coats and winter clothes.

Piles adds they are also looking for people to donate new underwear and socks.

The donations will go to the good news rescue mission.... passing the items out to families in need.

"i like that fact that we are taking items that are not necessarily used anymore and passing them onto children who can really use them, anything like coats sweatshirts, gloves, hats, anything that's good for the cold is appreciated."

Donations can be dropped off at the fire stations... city hall..

And the redding transfer station off abernathy way.

Donations can also be picked up on collection day... just place your items on top of your blue recycle bin in a waterproof bag labeled