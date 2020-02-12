Pender church holds Thanksgiving for WIT International stude

Is an american tradition-- all about giving thanks and yes --eating a whole lot of turkey.

International students studying at western iowa tech-- experienced their first thanksgiving-- alonside church members from cornstone assembly of god in pender, nebraska.

Kcau 9's bria bell shows us their experience.

"it's really nice and i'm really havig fun here.

I'm meeting a lot of people and eating food.

Time out, one second" "there's nothing like midwest hospitality and our students are finding that out" thanksigiving nner with a lot of turkey, mashed potates, gravy, stuffing...the works.

Giving western iowa tech's international students a piece of the american tradition.

"i always see thanksgiving on tv, but i've never [experienced] it, so i think it's excellent," says pascaline koffi who is from the ivory coasts," says koffi.

Midterms are done and finals are on the way...cornerstone assembly of god church wanted students to have a home away from home during the holidays.

"as a church as the people here in pender, nebraska...they just love to help," says pastor randy nelson.

"it's awesome, it's awesome.

Positive vibes.

You always want to come into an enviroment with positives vibes because it lifts your spirits up," says reuneul.

"we don't have anybody here and having people with generous hearts and [are willing] to open the doors and welcome us, it's awesome," says villcies.

"because you're international, meeting a lot of people is going to help you from being lonely, because mostly during the break time, we always just stay back in the dorms," says koffi.

With just about 9 percent of the world's countries fililing up a room for the feast.

"we have students from haiti, mexico, ecuador, brazil, nigeria, south korea, ivory coast, micronesia and of course we have some students from the united states."

A feast that the students are raving about.

"the food kind of makes it awesome too.

I mean, i was impressed.

I've got like three boxes of food right now," says chukwuma.

"it's amazing to me to see how the students can eat," says nealbert.

"the food is awesome," says reuneul.

