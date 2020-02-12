New Hampshire Buries Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a weak showing in New Hampshire which could be dangerous with the upcoming caucus in Nevada and primary in South Carolina.



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden's Fifth Place Finish In NH Terrifies Supporters Former Vice President Joe Biden was the Democratic front runner. He finished poorly in Iowa. On Tuesday, he came in fifth-place finish in New Hampshire. He sudden and shocking decline is raising.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 2 hours ago Deval Patrick Drops Out Of Presidential Race WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:15Published 2 hours ago