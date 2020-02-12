GMFS Shuttered 1121

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is there.

Jeremy scherle is the author and photographer of his new book titled shuttered.

He has recently taken shots of celebrities such as william shatner, rock legend slash, and even has a few signed prints of tommy lee which are hard to find.

He will be at vintage stock on saturday november 26th where he will be selling signed and unsigned photos from all of his career works.

His book will also be on sale while he is