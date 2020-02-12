Global  

Allstate Rescue/Uber Tips

Reality.

Allstate is offering the cheap rescue to any travelers that break down wednesday -- the day before thanksgiving.

You can contact the company via its app or website -- for emergencies like tows, flat tires, jump starts and lockouts.

Once you ask for help -- you can use the app to connect with the person headed to save you.

### ((chris)) if you're taking an uber to and fro -- let your hosts know when you'll be arriving.

You can show your friends and family where you are in real time through the app -- just click "share status" on your phone and it will send a map of your route and your expected arrival time.

The app also lets you purchase rides for friends and family.

### ((marissa)) more than




