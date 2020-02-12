Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TMN List: 11-21-16

TMN List: 11-21-16

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
TMN List: 11-21-16

TMN List: 11-21-16

The city of Rome, Italy opens another sight for tourists, the remains of Circus Maximus.

NewsChannel 9 ranks the five greatest attractions, according to touropia.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TMN List: 11-21-16

The last surviving remnant of ancient rome's circus maximus opened to the public after a seven year restoration.

People can now wander through the brick-built remains of the shops, taverns, and brothels that were built into the ground level of the monumental stadium.

It is one of the many great attractions to take in when in rome.

In today's list, the top five places to see in rome, from touropia.com.

Jennifer: at number five, tree-vee fountain.

Completed in 1762, this world famous fountain features a mythological sculptural composition of neptune - god of the sea.

Kate: at number four, the vatican museums. founded by pope julius the second in the 6th century, the vatican museums inside the vatican city boasts some of the world's most important relics.

Attractions of the museums include the spiral staircase, the raphael rooms and the exquisitely decorated sistine chapel.

Jennifer: at number three, the pantheon.

One of the best preserved roman buildings, the pantheon was built in 126 ad as a temple for all the roman gods.

Dan: at number two, st.

Peter's basilica.

The basilica stands on the traditional site where peter, the apostle who is considered the first pope, was crucified and buried.

Construction on the current building began in 1506 and was completed in 1615.

Kate: at number one, the colosseum.

The colosseum is the largest and most famous amphitheater in the roman world.

Its construction was started by emperor vespasian in 72 ad and was finished by his son titus in 80 ad.

Dan: in the movie




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

TMN List: 11-17-16 [Video]TMN List: 11-17-16

A new wizard's tale based on J.K. Rowling's world hits the big screen this weekend. NewsChannel 9 has everything you need to know about "Fantastic Beasts".

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

TMN List: 11-15-16 [Video]TMN List: 11-15-16

NewsChannel 9 has some fun facts about the phenomenon that's lit up the night! Here's everything you need to know about the "Supermoon", from International Business Times.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.