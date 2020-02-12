TMN List: 11-21-16

The last surviving remnant of ancient rome's circus maximus opened to the public after a seven year restoration.

People can now wander through the brick-built remains of the shops, taverns, and brothels that were built into the ground level of the monumental stadium.

It is one of the many great attractions to take in when in rome.

In today's list, the top five places to see in rome, from touropia.com.

Jennifer: at number five, tree-vee fountain.

Completed in 1762, this world famous fountain features a mythological sculptural composition of neptune - god of the sea.

Kate: at number four, the vatican museums. founded by pope julius the second in the 6th century, the vatican museums inside the vatican city boasts some of the world's most important relics.

Attractions of the museums include the spiral staircase, the raphael rooms and the exquisitely decorated sistine chapel.

Jennifer: at number three, the pantheon.

One of the best preserved roman buildings, the pantheon was built in 126 ad as a temple for all the roman gods.

Dan: at number two, st.

Peter's basilica.

The basilica stands on the traditional site where peter, the apostle who is considered the first pope, was crucified and buried.

Construction on the current building began in 1506 and was completed in 1615.

Kate: at number one, the colosseum.

The colosseum is the largest and most famous amphitheater in the roman world.

Its construction was started by emperor vespasian in 72 ad and was finished by his son titus in 80 ad.

