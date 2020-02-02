JCB High School Students Make 'Blizzard Bags': 11-21-16

Jennifer: three jcb high school students have been making "blizzard bags" for the elderly for the oswego county meals on wheels program.

Dan: the students started calling local businnesses over the summer to get donations and made a record total of 126 bags.

Kate: they decorated the bags and filled them with a day's worth of food in case meals on wheels deliveries are canceled due to bad weather.

