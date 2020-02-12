Global  

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb.

6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19.

Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the Wuhan coronavirus onboard, the cruise ship was denied entry by country after country.

Aside from Japan, the ship was also denied the ability to dock in Thailand, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.

Cruise company Holland America Line announced on Feb.

12 that the MS Westerdam, which departed from Hong Kong, would finally be allowed to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The ship’s 1,455 passengers will disembark on Feb.

13 and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where they will then continue to their respective homes.

Holland America Line has pledged to arrange and pay for all flights, as well as issue full cruise refunds and future cruise credit to all passengers.

Fear of cruise ships carrying the coronavirus has run rampant across the globe since the quarantine of the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan, and the World Dream in Hong Kong.

The World Dream has since been cleared for disembarkation, but the Diamond Princess, carrying 3,700 passengers and crew, has remained in quarantine since Feb.

4.

As of now, 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found on board the Diamond Princess.
Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that...
'Emotional roller coaster': Bay Area woman stuck on cruise ship barred from shore due to coronavirus

A Bay Area woman is finally going home after being stuck on a cruise ship that was barred from...
Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop [Video]Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April. Meanwhile, one..

Idaho man on cruise ship quarantined due to coronavirus [Video]Idaho man on cruise ship quarantined due to coronavirus

A group of cruise ship passengers remain quarantined at sea as the number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus on-board continues to grow.

