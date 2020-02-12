Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pie Day at South Side Mission

Pie Day at South Side Mission

Video Credit: WMBD - Published < > Embed
Pie Day at South Side MissionVolunteers prep for Thanksgiving meal deliveries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pie Day at South Side Mission

Langer>>it's pie day at the south side mission!when you walked in ... you could tell by the smell.volunteers made about 500 pumpkin pies in the mission's gym.

The pies are a part of thursday's delivery ... when the mission gives more than 3-thousand-500 thanksgiving meals to those in need.the mission's food service director says they have got a system down.

&lt;&lt;(chris franzoni/south side mission food service dir.

"i have a bunch of volunteers that have done this over the years and they're veterans, so basically, i just supply them with what they need and then they come in and they just get the ball rolling.")>>as part of the meal -- the mission makes much of your thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

To learn how you can help ... head over to our website ... c-i




You Might Like


Tweets about this

chep45

Menashe Cieplinski Yes connects the south end container terminals piers by the Mission to Seamen to what was the Cornwallis Park on th… https://t.co/x1EiywjJoP 4 hours ago

IndivChi_South

Indivisible Chicago-South Side Wisconsin primary is 4/7 & Chicago can help Dems GOTV in this key state. Indivisible Chi-South Side has joined… https://t.co/PZxA3wvb5r 14 hours ago

PhoenixTreeRat

Phoenix Tree Rodent🐿 @RHBTroglodyte South Mission is on the other side... https://t.co/kWK3z1Afxg 1 day ago

coriiiewaldd

Cori Ewald south side is on a mission this year https://t.co/lps0UpiRxo 2 days ago

Aida412

Aida Agovic-Corna New Listing! $45,000.00, 0BR, 0BA, 2736 Mission St, South Side, PA 15203, Full Details https://t.co/BlNYsL1PHt https://t.co/q2Z7ADvMLC 2 days ago

4ocean

4ocean @hempstic Thanks for helping us make waves! We currently have three division locations: South Florida, Haiti, and B… https://t.co/kEPpIm738c 2 days ago

PoopScoopSF

PoopScoop: Get the Scoop on Poop "encampment on south van ness side of post office using the street as a toilet" (Mission, D9) https://t.co/LHFBpmWqHg 2 days ago

DaytonLee97

Dayton Lee @TryAndStopKlopp @Dispensary33 Mission on the south side is usually 15 mins wait max and has flower all day everyda… https://t.co/Khi5rBYgbe 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.