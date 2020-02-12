Pioneer Building was Once Tootle Opera House

The large flames in the sky drew in people from all over the city to watch crews fight the flames.

Some of the people watching nearby say they've never seen anything like this in person.

Many say they worry about the surrounding homes and businesses.

smoke rose high in the sky - captivating the attention of many(seth campbell: st.

Joseph resident: "it's a huge event.

It draws in the whole town."

When crews told employees at monte law firm they need to evacuate - some people didn't think the fire would get this out of hand.(amanda mays watson: monte law firm employee: "it's vey scary because i thought maybe it was a small fire, but once they said we had to evacuate the buliding and we realized the fire was much bigger than what it was, i was really scared for my co-workers, all of us and this is my home.

This is where i work at, thinking it could all be lost today."

Others watching crews battle the flames do not live or work there - but know many who do.

(campbell: "watching this fire was really trajic because we have some friends down here that own businesses, some of them live down here as well."

They say it is one thing to see a fire of this magnitued on tv - but it' evokes a whole new level of emotion to see it up close and personal.(mays watson: "this is the first time for me ever being so close to something so serious, so dangerous.")(campbell: "there's a lot of burnt smell all over.

There's smoke all over downtown.")(mays watson: "at first, when we initially started smelling the smoke, it was very thick.

We knew it was a fire.

Feeling the heat off the fire, told me how intense the fire was.

It's just completely mind-blowing at this piont for me.")while the extent of the damage to buildings in the area is still unclear - many feel the community can come together to move past this.(campbell: "it's a tight-knit community.

I think everyone is going to get together and help each other out, but it's very sad to see this happening.")>> fire officials want people to stay away because what is left of the building is unstable.

Crews fear it might collapse.

The pioneer building had a long and storied past in downtown st.

Joseph.

The building was originally constructed as the tootle opera house and had it's first performance on december 9, 1872.

It cost $165,000 at the time to build, which would be the equivelent of $3.1 million today.

It is said that oscar wild once had a reading in the opera house and any entertainer of that era also performed there.

(sot: cole woodbury, downtown historian: "at the time it was built, it was the finest opera house west of the mississippi.

It had a gas chandelier with 176 jets in it that was sparked by electricity to start it.

It had a collapsable floor that could be put out over the seating area and the orchestra pit so that the stage and the rest of the room was all one level so you could have dances.

It was a remarkable building."

) over the years, the building had been used as office space.

The most recent owners had tried to renovate the building into a low to moderate housing complex but the city vetoed those plans.