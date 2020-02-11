Global  

Viral self-defense video

Illinois woman goes viral for self-defense video.
Jim:a young woman in illinois is getting a lot of attention for her self-defense video.

"she grabs the bottom of her hand, thumbs up, and elevates the elbow to release the hold."jim:zaineb abdulla teaches self-defense in chicago.

Abdulla says there's been rising concern among muslim women after the presidential election.she says women asked her how to defend themselves if someone tried to pull their headscarves.

The 24-year-old says teamed up with a local black belt fighter to create some moves.

The video has had more than three-million views over the last week.



