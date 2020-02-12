Funeral arrangements for U.S. Marshal Patrick Carothers

Global  

For the first time, we are getting a chance to put a face with a name.

You are looking at a picture of Deputy Commander Patrick Carothers.

Carothers was a 26 year veteran of the U.S Marshals service.
Traffic crashes, with nine fatalities.

For the first time we are getting a chance to put a face with a name.

This is deputy commander patrick carothers, the u.s. marshal who was shot and killed friday while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The 53-year-old was a 26 veteran of the agency.

Visitation will be friday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00, at flanigan's funeral home in buford.

The funeral service will be saturday afternoon at 2:00, at greater atlanta christian school in norcoss.

Carothers leaves behind a wife and




