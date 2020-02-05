Can an Average Guy Beat NBA Star Joe Harris in a 3-Point Contest?

Clay Skipper played some high school basketball, but 3-pointers were never really his forte.

Brooklyn Nets star Joe Harris, on the other hand, is the reigning 3-point champion of the NBA and it really can't be overstated how amazingly good of a shooter he is.

So, naturally we wondered if Clay, our Above Average Joe, could beat this NBA sharpshooter in a 3-point contest.

Starring: Clay Skipper, Joe Harris, Etienne Brower, Ray Salnave.

Special thanks to the NBPA and the Manny Cantor Center.