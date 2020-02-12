Las Vegas hockey team name and logo to be revealed

History will be made.

After 4-months... the n-h-l's newest franchise... will unveil its team... name and logo for the very first time.

((michael stevens)) >> brian, kirsten... after months of speculation and rumors... everything will be laid to rest tonight... rumors... everything will be laid to rest tonight... when the name and logo is revealed during a public ceremony.

It starts tonight... at 5-30 outside the t-mobile arena.

Owner bill foley will be on hand as well as general manager george mcphee... and others in the hockey business.

All of them here to reveal... the name and logo of las vegas' first pro franchise.

Our own chris maatuis is emceeing the event... he's also been working hard over the last several months to crack the teams top brass... but hasn't had any luck.

George mcphee the teams general manager stopped by our studio not too long ago... and while he wouldn't give us an exclusive... he did let us know what he thought about the name and logo: ((george mcphee // general manager: "i think our logo exudes strength, courage and resiliency and all the things that you want in a pro team and it's athletes and i think the fans are going to enjoy wearing it.")) ((michael stevens)) >> owner bill foley... tells us tonight's event will be a lot of fun.

If you're interested... get here early.

The festivities start at 5-30 and the naming ceremony will follow in the 6-o'clock hour.

If you can't make it out... we'll have you covered on 8 news now... and we'll be streaming it on las vegas now dot com.

((michael stevens)) >> kirsten... we've heard rumbling's of desert knights... black knights... everything with knights in it?

So, it'll be interesting to see how off everyone was when it's finally revealed.

